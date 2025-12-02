MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for November

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of November presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon ranked among the monthly leaders in even-strength points (1st; 20), plus/minus (1st; +20), points (t-1st; 26), even-strength assists (t-2nd; 11), goals (t-3rd; 11), even-strength goals (t-3rd; 9), assists (t-3rd; 15) and shots on goal (t-4th; 57) to power the Avalanche (18-1-6, 42 points) an 11-0-2 November (24 points) – their highest single-month point total since January 2022 (15-0-1, 31 points) – and the top of the NHL standings. MacKinnon found the scoresheet in 11 of his 13 outings, highlighted by seven multi-point performances. That included a run of three straight contests with at least three points from Nov. 8-11 (4-8—12), with MacKinnon’s 12 points over that span the most by a Colorado player since Peter Forsberg from Dec. 5-9, 1995 (also 4-8—12 in 3 GP). With 387-672—1,059 in 895 career games (all w/ COL), the 30-year-old MacKinnon now ranks among the top three in franchise history in goals, assists and points. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2013 NHL Draft, who has finished as the runner-up for the Art Ross Trophy in each of the past two campaigns, paces the NHL with 20-24—44 through 25 total appearances in 2025-26. MacKinnon also sits among this season’s League leaders in even-strength points (1st; 33), plus/minus (1st; +30), goals (t-1st; 20), even-strength goals (2nd; 14), even-strength assists (2nd; 19), assists (3rd; 24) and shots on goal (3rd; 108).

SECOND STAR – JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS

Robertson topped the NHL in goals (13) and points (t-26) across 15 contests to propel the Stars (17‑5-4, 38 points) to an 11-2-2 November (24 points) – equaling their most points in a calendar month this century, after March 2025 (11-2-2), February 2008 (12-2-0) and March 2001 (11-2-2) – and second place in the overall League standings. Robertson also finished among the monthly leaders in shots on goal (1st; 62), power-play points (t-2nd; 10), power-play assists (t-3rd; 7), power-play goals (t-6th; 3), assists (t-9th; 13) and plus/minus (t-12th; +12). He scored in nine of his 15 appearances, highlighted by a career-high seven straight games from Nov. 11-25 (11-6—17) – the longest goal streak by a Stars player since the team relocated to Dallas in 1993-94 and tied for the second-longest in franchise history. Robertson additionally produced eight multi-point performances, including three consecutive three-point efforts from Nov. 11-15 (6-3—9) and 1-2—3 in his 400th career game (all w/ DAL) and final outing of the month, Nov. 30 vs. OTT. The 26-year-old Robertson, a second-round pick (39th overall) from the 2017 NHL Draft, places sixth in the League with 16-19—35 through 26 total contests this season. He also ranks among the top 2025-26 performers in shots on goal (2nd; 109), power-play points (t-3rd; 15), goals (t-5th; 16) and power-play assists (t-5th; 10).

THIRD STAR – CONNOR BEDARD, C, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Bedard finished third in the League with 10-13—23 in 14 games to lift the Blackhawks (11-9-5, 27 points) within one point of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference via a 6-5-3 November. Only one other Chicago skater has recorded as many points in a single calendar month this century: Patrick Kane (6x, most recently March 2022: 5-21—26 in 14 GP). Bedard, who factored on more than half of the Blackhawks’ 44 November goals (52.3%), also placed among the monthly leaders in power-play assists (t-5th; 6), goals (t-6th; 10), power-play points (t-6th; 8), assists (t-9th; 13) and shots on goal (t-11th; 52). He found the scoresheet in 10 of his 14 appearances, including a quartet of games with at least three points: Nov. 7 at CGY (1-3—4), Nov. 9 at DET (1-2—3), Nov. 18 vs. CGY (3-0—3) and Nov. 30 vs. ANA (2-2—4). The 20-year-old Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, sits among the League leaders in points (3rd; 37), goals (t-5th; 16) and assists (t-9th; 21) through 25 total contests in 2025-26.

