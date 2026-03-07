Kreider has 4 points, Ducks recover for shootout win against Canadiens

Anaheim has won 7 of 8; Caufield scores twice for Montreal

Canadiens at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Chris Kreider had a goal and three assists, and the Anaheim Ducks recovered to win 6-5 after a six-round shootout against the Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center on Friday.

Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Jackson LaCombe each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves and stopped five of six attempts in the shootout for the Ducks (35-24-3), who have won seven of eight.

Gauthier and Alex Killorn scored in the shootout.

Cole Caufield had two goals and an assist, Lane Hutson had a goal and two assists, Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Juraj Slafkovsky and Noah Dobson each had two assists for the Canadiens (33-18-10), who are 1-1-2 coming out of the Olympic break. Sam Montembeault made 28 saves. 

Kreider scored on a deflection with 42 seconds left in the third period and Dostal pulled for the extra skater to tie it 5-5.

The Canadiens had scored three goals in a 4:23 span midway through the third period to take the lead.

Caufield scored with a one-timer from the left circle to cut it to 4-3 at 8:41, Alexandre Carrier tied it 4-4 with a goal from the inside edge of the right circle at 11:47, and Caufield scored again with a netfront redirection of Dobson’s shot from the left circle, putting Montreal in front 5-4 at 13:04.

Each team scored on its first two shots of the game.

Trouba's wrist shot through traffic from the right point 20 seconds into the game was disallowed after a coaches' challenge showed Kreider was offside prior to the goal.

Gauthier quickly got the Ducks back on the board, finishing a rush with a one-timer from the right face-off circle for a 1-0 lead 39 seconds into the game.

It was his sixth goal in a four-game goal streak.

The Canadiens scored 22 seconds later on Suzuki's one-timer from the right hash marks to tie it 1-1 at 1:01.

Montreal was on the first power play of the game when Hutson scored with a wrist shot from the high slot for a 2-1 lead at 3:33.

Radko Gudas took a one-timer from the right point that nicked off Montembeault's webbing and hit the net to tie it 2-2 at 11:56 of the first.

LaCombe scored the lone goal of the second period with a one-timer from above the right circle while on a power play to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead at 12:15.

Carlsson scored 35 seconds into the the third period off a feed from Kreider to finish off a 2-on-1 and extend the lead to 4-2.

Latest News

Hurricanes withstand Oilers rally for 40th win of season

Bedard ready to take over as Blackhawks’ leader following trades

Carlson carrying mixed emotions to Ducks after trade from Capitals

Boeser breaks tie in 3rd, Canucks defeat Blackhawks to end 7-game skid

McCarron has goal, assist in debut, Wild defeat Golden Knights

Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks

Avalanche, Stars, Wild bulk up in Central with deals before Trade Deadline

Tkachuk scores hat trick, Panthers top Red Wings to end 4-game skid

Avalanche tie it late, end Stars' 10-game winning streak in shootout

Panthers realistic but not 'quitting on anything,' GM says

Sabres aren't going to be pushovers anymore, Kekalainen says

Malkin of Penguins suspended 5 games for slashing

NHL Trade Deadline day 'little more quiet than normal'

Maple Leafs GM says blame 'starts with me' for team being Deadline seller

Ovechkin says end of Carlson era with Capitals ‘toughest day in my career’

NHL EDGE stats: Avalanche remain Stanley Cup front-runner after Kadri trade

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Stanley, Schenn traded to Sabres by Jets