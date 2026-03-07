Kreider has 4 points, Ducks recover for shootout win against Canadiens

Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Jackson LaCombe each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves and stopped five of six attempts in the shootout for the Ducks (35-24-3), who have won seven of eight.

Gauthier and Alex Killorn scored in the shootout.

Cole Caufield had two goals and an assist, Lane Hutson had a goal and two assists, Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Juraj Slafkovsky and Noah Dobson each had two assists for the Canadiens (33-18-10), who are 1-1-2 coming out of the Olympic break. Sam Montembeault made 28 saves.

Kreider scored on a deflection with 42 seconds left in the third period and Dostal pulled for the extra skater to tie it 5-5.

The Canadiens had scored three goals in a 4:23 span midway through the third period to take the lead.

Caufield scored with a one-timer from the left circle to cut it to 4-3 at 8:41, Alexandre Carrier tied it 4-4 with a goal from the inside edge of the right circle at 11:47, and Caufield scored again with a netfront redirection of Dobson’s shot from the left circle, putting Montreal in front 5-4 at 13:04.

Each team scored on its first two shots of the game.

Trouba's wrist shot through traffic from the right point 20 seconds into the game was disallowed after a coaches' challenge showed Kreider was offside prior to the goal.

Gauthier quickly got the Ducks back on the board, finishing a rush with a one-timer from the right face-off circle for a 1-0 lead 39 seconds into the game.

It was his sixth goal in a four-game goal streak.

The Canadiens scored 22 seconds later on Suzuki's one-timer from the right hash marks to tie it 1-1 at 1:01.

Montreal was on the first power play of the game when Hutson scored with a wrist shot from the high slot for a 2-1 lead at 3:33.

Radko Gudas took a one-timer from the right point that nicked off Montembeault's webbing and hit the net to tie it 2-2 at 11:56 of the first.

LaCombe scored the lone goal of the second period with a one-timer from above the right circle while on a power play to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead at 12:15.

Carlsson scored 35 seconds into the the third period off a feed from Kreider to finish off a 2-on-1 and extend the lead to 4-2.