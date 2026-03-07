NHL Status Report: Larkin day to day, out for Red Wings on Sunday

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin is day to day for the Red Wings and will not play at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN). The forward and Detroit captain sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday. He left the game midway through the third period after losing an edge and having his right knee buckle following an awkward fall. Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Larkin will travel for their four-game road trip, which begins Sunday. Larkin has 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) in 63 games. Forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday under emergency conditions.

Winnipeg Jets

Josh Morrissey (upper body) will return for the Jets against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP), Jets coach Scott Arniel said. The defenseman has been on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 12, after he left Team Canada's 5-0 win against Team Czechia in the Group A opening game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Morrissey hasn't played in an NHL game since Feb. 4. He has 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 56 games while averaging a team-high 24:37 of ice time.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski will return for the Blue Jackets against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16) after missing three games with an illness. The defenseman leads the team with 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 54 games this season.

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz left a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday late in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Hintz was injured on a battle along the boards with Nathan MacKinnon. He did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a teammate and a team trainer. The forward was playing his first game since missing four because of an illness. Hintz has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season. Dallas next hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN).

New Jersey Devils

Brett Pesce is week to week for the Devils because of a lower-body injury and will not play against the New York Rangers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1, SN). The defenseman played 22:04 in a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday but did not play in a 4-3 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) and is second on the team with 80 blocked shots in 37 games this season.