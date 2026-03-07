NHL On Tap: Capitals begin post-Carlson era against Bruins

There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, with three nationally televised in the United States and six in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Capitals’ post-Carlson era begins

The start of the 11-game slate marks the first time since he was selected in the first round (No. 27) of the 2008 NHL Draft that John Carlson will not be a part of the Washington Capitals organization. After 17 seasons with Washington, Carlson was traded to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, meaning the Capitals (31-25-7), and especially their defensemen, have entered a new era, which starts against the host Boston Bruins (34-22-5) at TD Garden (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1, TVAS) in a game that features two teams in the mix for a Stanley Cup Playoff spot from the Eastern Conference. The Bruins hold the second wild card in the East, but after losing two winnable games since the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, are in a more tenuous spot than they’d prefer. The Capitals are four points behind them, though the Bruins have two games in hand on them. Boston will have David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha playing on the second Hockey Day in Czechia, which is being celebrated for the fourth year.