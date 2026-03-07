Murray, longtime analyst, former Blackhawks forward, dies at 63

Troy Murray, who played 15 NHL seasons and was a longtime analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks, died Saturday following a battle with cancer. He was 63.

“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Troy Murray, our beloved 'Muzz,' and our love and support go out to his family," Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. "Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk, so far beyond his incredible playing career with a presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years. He was admired by his teammates and our players, and was so proud to connect generations of Blackhawks through his work with the Blackhawks Alumni Association.

"He jumped at every call to support our local community with our Foundation. He never missed a chance to say ‘hello’ in our press box and always knew the perfect time for a joke just when someone around the office needed it most. And he absolutely loved bringing Blackhawks hockey to you, our fans, night after night with a dedication to his craft that never wavered to the very end.

"During his long and hard battle with cancer, it was often said that Troy didn’t have any ‘give up’ in him. While our front office simply won’t be the same without him, we will carry that spirit forward every day in his honor. We’ll miss you, Troy.”