Murray, longtime analyst, former Blackhawks forward, dies at 63

Stanley Cup champion, Selke Trophy winner was diagnosed with cancer in 2021

Murray_Media
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Troy Murray, who played 15 NHL seasons and was a longtime analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks, died Saturday following a battle with cancer. He was 63.

“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Troy Murray, our beloved 'Muzz,' and our love and support go out to his family," Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. "Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk, so far beyond his incredible playing career with a presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years. He was admired by his teammates and our players, and was so proud to connect generations of Blackhawks through his work with the Blackhawks Alumni Association. 

"He jumped at every call to support our local community with our Foundation. He never missed a chance to say ‘hello’ in our press box and always knew the perfect time for a joke just when someone around the office needed it most. And he absolutely loved bringing Blackhawks hockey to you, our fans, night after night with a dedication to his craft that never wavered to the very end.

"During his long and hard battle with cancer, it was often said that Troy didn’t have any ‘give up’ in him. While our front office simply won’t be the same without him, we will carry that spirit forward every day in his honor. We’ll miss you, Troy.”

Troy Murray wave

© Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Murray, who was selected by the Black Hawks in the third round (No. 57) of the 1980 NHL Draft, played his first 10 NHL seasons -- and 12 in total -- in Chicago. His best season came in 1985-86, when he set NHL career highs in goals (45), assists (54) and points (99) in 80 games. That season, he won the Selke Trophy, which is awarded to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.

During his final NHL season in 1995-96, Murray helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

Murray finished his career with 584 points (230 goals, 354 assists) in 915 regular-season games for Chicago, Colorado, the Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins. He also had 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 113 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Troy Murray playing

© Graig Abel/Getty Images

Following his playing career, Murray joined the Blackhawks broadcast team in 1998. He then spent five years (1999-2004) as a studio analyst and two seasons (2003-04, 2005-06) as a color commenter before partnering with John Wiedeman in the radio booth in 2006. The duo would go on to call three Stanley Cup championship seasons (2010, 2013, 2015) together.

Murray was diagnosed with cancer on Aug. 9, 2021, which resulted in chemotherapy treatments every other Monday. The disease didn't keep him away from the broadcast booth for long, though, with Murray returning to work a full broadcast with Wiedeman on Dec. 15, 2021, a 5-4 overtime win for the Blackhawks against the Washington Capitals.

"I can't say enough how much it means to me and my family to get the amazing support we've had," Murray said on that broadcast. "Even to walk downstairs, to see a lot of the people I haven't seen for a long time."

Troy Murray alumni game

© Bruce Kluckhohn/Getty Images

Midway through the third period of that win, Murray thanked then Blackhawks owner and chairman Rocky Wirtz, chief executive officer Danny Wirtz, the public relations staff, media and WGN, the radio home of the Blackhawks.

"I really appreciate all the support all you guys have given me," he said. "I'm just glad to be back on the air, and it's just an amazing support cast I've had. It's been very humbling, very amazing. It really warms the heart."

