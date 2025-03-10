Fantilli heating up, impacting Blue Jackets during playoff push

That's a bit of an understatement.

Since Jan. 1, Columbus is 15-8-2 for a .640 points percentage, fifth best in the NHL. Fantilli's 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) lead Blue Jackets forwards in that span and are second on the team behind defenseman Zach Werenski (28).

"I wish there were inside looks at where he was at the start of the year and how his commitment to playing the game the right way, how his commitment to playing defense, his commitment to being a good leader and teammate (has grown)," Columbus coach Dean Evason said Sunday. "We get a guy that goes down (Sean Monahan), and he steps into a role of a real leadership spot. He's done the work, and he deserves to get all the accolades or whatever it is he's getting."

Monahan injured his wrist in a 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan.7, so Fantilli took on more responsibility, taking some of the minutes vacated by a player who's been his mentor the past two seasons. He said he regularly picks the brains of Monahan and captain Boone Jenner about his position. If he's not talking to them on the bench or in the dressing room, he's calling or texting.

"I've got a lot of a responsibility lately, and it's come in not the best way," Fantilli said. "You hate to see a guy like Sean Monahan go out because he is a huge part of our team, but I am glad I was able to take advantage of it."

His arrival on this stage has been gradual. Yes, he was the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and yes, he led the NCAA with 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) in 36 games during his one season at the University of Michigan, winning the 2023 Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey.

But Fantilli only has 112 NHL games under his belt. He is still learning. The reps are still important. Precious little is instinct against the best players in the world. At least not yet.

"As fast as you want to figure it out as a young player, games played is always the best experience, the best teacher," Fantilli said. "Learning through that, learning to slow down because I'm always a player that wants to skate fast. Working hard, but sometimes you have to work smarter. I've learned that from Boone and Sean the past two years."

Now the results are tangible. Fantilli is playing important minutes in big games and not wilting while Columbus tries to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20. His empty-net goal completed a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings, one of the teams fighting for a playoff berth, in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1. He scored a hat trick in the "World's Most Famous Arena" with playoff positioning on the line.