Fantilli heating up, impacting Blue Jackets during playoff push

NEW YORK -- Adam Fantilli is heating up at the right time for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The 20-year-old center is fresh off a hat trick in a 7-3 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday, a victory with huge implications on the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"It's Madison Square Garden and it's nice to have a performance there," Fantilli said Monday. "Madison Square Garden is super cool, and it's something I'm going to remember forever. It's awesome."
The Blue Jackets (31-24-8) hold the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Ottawa Senators and two ahead of the Rangers. They're four points behind the New Jersey Devils for third in the Metropolitan Division, with two games in hand, and visit the Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN) in another big game.
It's a safe bet Fantilli will have an impact.
He's scored six goals in his past seven games and 10 in his past 16. He has 21 goals this season, one of five Blue Jackets with at least 20, and 41 points in 63 games. The hat trick against the Rangers made him the first player with at least two in a season at age 20 or younger since Patrik Laine had three for the Winnipeg Jets in 2018-19.
"I think I'm just continuously learning, getting better every day or trying to," Fantilli said. "Things have been going great."