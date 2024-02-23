Matthews scores No. 52, Maple Leafs cruise past Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist, and Shea Theodore had two assists for the Golden Knights (32-19-6), who have lost four of five. Adin Hill allowed three goals on 20 shots before being replaced in the first period by Logan Thompson, who made 18 saves.

“The big emphasis is the first period. I mean, you got some guys who can score, right?” Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “So, you got to defend those guys as a group of five. I thought we got a little bit disconnected defensively, so we just need to be better as a whole defensively, especially this last stretch here.”

Jake McCabe gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 10:00 of the first period when his one-timer from the top of the right circle hit Hill’s arm and deflected in off defenseman Alec Martinez.

David Kampf made it 2-0 at 11:10. He picked up the puck in the bottom of the right circle, cut through the crease and stuffed it in around Hill’s outstretched right pad.

John Tavares extended the lead to 3-0 at 14:20 with a wrist shot short side from the right circle.