Matthews' chase for 70 goals discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

Auston Matthews' chase for 60 goals in 60 games, and 70 goals this season, Jake Guentzel's future with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and what the Seattle Kraken should do before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8.

All of it and more was discussed this week on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast, co-hosted by Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke.

With no guest this week, Rosen and Roarke talked a lot about Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs, and even more about the upcoming trade deadline on March 8.

The co-hosts disagreed on the Maple Leafs' trading their first-round pick to improve their team this season with Rosen saying it's a must and Roarke saying it wouldn't matter anyway because their goaltending is not good enough to win the Stanley Cup.

Roarke offered a different opinion than he has in previous episodes on Guentzel and if he should be traded by the Penguins.

They disagreed on what the Kraken should do, with Rosen saying they shouldn't sell just yet and that making the playoffs this season is important for continued growth in the market. Roarke said Seattle should be holding a fire sale right now.

There were discussions on loyalty as the deadline approaches and if it extends to teams that are underperforming like the Penguins, and on who each co-host believes is the best team in the NHL right now.

Rosen and Roarke also hit on the success of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this past weekend and a looked ahead to the Stadium Series game next season at Ohio Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.

They also discussed the Blue Jackets in general, and why there should be reasons for optimism in one of the most underrated hockey markets in the United States.

