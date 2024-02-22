Stone week to week for Golden Knights with upper-body injury

Mark Stone is week to week for the Vegas Golden Knights because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was injured late in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and did not play in the third period.

Stone leads the Golden Knights with 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 56 games this season.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said the injury was not related to the back injury that Stone had surgery for last season, which caused him to miss the final three months of the regular season. Stone returned for and played every game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing tied for third in the NHL in points (24; 11 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games to help Vegas win the Stanley Cup.

"I don't have an idea on his return date. The medical team will update us as we go along," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS). "We are going to miss him obviously, but we have got to focus on the task at hand now."

Cassidy also said that Jack Eichel could travel with the team for their upcoming five-game road trip, which begins at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, but did not indicate when the center could return to the lineup.

Eichel has missed the past 14 games since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 11. He is tied with Jonathan Marchessault for second on the team in points with 44 (19 goals, 25 assists) in 42 games.

"We can make up some of the offense as we go along but if we play good defense with this team, (that) generally leads to good offense," Cassidy said. "… That's how we plan to attack this without Mark. … Now it becomes more incumbent on the group to understand that without Jack as well. That's 100 points out of our lineup."

Forward Brett Howden is day to day with an upper-body injury and will not play at Thursday. He has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 54 games.