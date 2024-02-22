Stone week to week for Golden Knights with upper-body injury

Captain leading team in scoring; Eichel could travel on upcoming road trip

Stone_VGK_looks_down

© Getty Images

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Mark Stone is week to week for the Vegas Golden Knights because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was injured late in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and did not play in the third period.

Stone leads the Golden Knights with 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 56 games this season.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said the injury was not related to the back injury that Stone had surgery for last season, which caused him to miss the final three months of the regular season. Stone returned for and played every game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing tied for third in the NHL in points (24; 11 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games to help Vegas win the Stanley Cup.

"I don't have an idea on his return date. The medical team will update us as we go along," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS). "We are going to miss him obviously, but we have got to focus on the task at hand now."

Cassidy also said that Jack Eichel could travel with the team for their upcoming five-game road trip, which begins at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, but did not indicate when the center could return to the lineup.

Eichel has missed the past 14 games since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 11. He is tied with Jonathan Marchessault for second on the team in points with 44 (19 goals, 25 assists) in 42 games.

"We can make up some of the offense as we go along but if we play good defense with this team, (that) generally leads to good offense," Cassidy said. "… That's how we plan to attack this without Mark. … Now it becomes more incumbent on the group to understand that without Jack as well. That's 100 points out of our lineup."

Forward Brett Howden is day to day with an upper-body injury and will not play at Thursday. He has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 54 games.

Latest News

Louie DeBrusk cashes in on golden ticket son, Jake, gave him as a kid 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Matthews' chase for 70 goals discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL Trade Buzz: Hanifin, Tanev expected to play for Flames against Bruins

Bruins showcase resolve, composure on way to top of East standings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 22

NHL Buzz: Panarin, Vesey questionable for Rangers against Devils

NHL On Tap: Panthers seek 12th straight road win at Hurricanes

AHL notebook: Bruins prospect Brazeau, Stankoven of Stars among top surprises

McAvoy, Bruins recover after blowing 3-goal lead, defeat Oilers in OT

Matthews becomes fastest U.S.-born player to score 50 goals in season

Matthews sets record with 50th goal, Maple Leafs defeat Coyotes

Gaudreau, Jenner each has 3 points, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Ducks

Super 16: Decisions for general managers prior to Trade Deadline

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy spin: 2024 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Flyers adjust to clamp down on Bedard, Blackhawks in much-needed win