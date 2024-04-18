Kucherov gets 100th assist, Lightning defeat Maple Leafs

Kucherov's 100th assist came with the Lightning on the power play. He faked a shot from the right circle and passed the puck to Brayden Point, who scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 17:05 to give the Lightning a 4-1 lead.

He joins Wayne Gretzky (11 times), Mario Lemieux (1988-89), Bobby Orr (1970-71) and Connor McDavid (2023-24) as players to have reached the milestone. McDavid reached the mark for the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in a 9-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. The only other time two players reached 100 assists in the same season was 1988-89 when Gretzky and Lemieux both had 114.

Brandon Hagel and Anthony Duclair scored for the Lightning (45-29-8), who will play the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting Sunday. Matt Tomkins made 34 saves.

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews had 11 shots on goal but failed to score his 70th goal of the season for the Maple Leafs (46-26-10), who will play the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting Saturday. Martin Jones made 26 saves.

Nicholas Paul gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 3:58 of the first period when he scored from the doorstep off a backdoor pass by Duclair.

Kucherov made it 2-0 at 6:14 when he poked the puck past Jones from close range on a follow-up of his initial shot.

Ryan Reeves sent a one-timer past Tomkins at 13:18 to make it 2-1.

Duclair extended Tampa Bay's lead to 3-1 at 6:37 of the second period when he punched in rebound off a shot from Paul.

Hagel pushed the Lightning lead to 5-1 with a breakaway goal at 17:57.

Tanner Jeannot scored to make it 6-1 at 11:27 of the third period.

TJ Brodie scored his first goal of the season to make it 6-2 at 14:02.

Pontus Holmberg scored at 16:20 to make it 6-3.

John Tavares scored at 19:23 with the Maple Leafs using an extra attacker for the 6-4 final.