Kucherov gets 100th assist, Lightning defeat Maple Leafs

Forward also scores for Tampa Bay; Matthews denied 70th goal for Toronto

Recap: Leafs at Lightning 4.17.24

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov became the fifth player in NHL history to get at least 100 assists in a season, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

Kucherov's 100th assist came with the Lightning on the power play. He faked a shot from the right circle and passed the puck to Brayden Point, who scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 17:05 to give the Lightning a 4-1 lead.

He joins Wayne Gretzky (11 times), Mario Lemieux (1988-89), Bobby Orr (1970-71) and Connor McDavid (2023-24) as players to have reached the milestone. McDavid reached the mark for the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in a 9-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. The only other time two players reached 100 assists in the same season was 1988-89 when Gretzky and Lemieux both had 114.

Brandon Hagel and Anthony Duclair scored for the Lightning (45-29-8), who will play the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting Sunday. Matt Tomkins made 34 saves.

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews had 11 shots on goal but failed to score his 70th goal of the season for the Maple Leafs (46-26-10), who will play the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting Saturday. Martin Jones made 26 saves.

Nicholas Paul gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 3:58 of the first period when he scored from the doorstep off a backdoor pass by Duclair.

Kucherov made it 2-0 at 6:14 when he poked the puck past Jones from close range on a follow-up of his initial shot.

Ryan Reeves sent a one-timer past Tomkins at 13:18 to make it 2-1.

Duclair extended Tampa Bay's lead to 3-1 at 6:37 of the second period when he punched in rebound off a shot from Paul.

Hagel pushed the Lightning lead to 5-1 with a breakaway goal at 17:57.

Tanner Jeannot scored to make it 6-1 at 11:27 of the third period.

TJ Brodie scored his first goal of the season to make it 6-2 at 14:02.

Pontus Holmberg scored at 16:20 to make it 6-3.

John Tavares scored at 19:23 with the Maple Leafs using an extra attacker for the 6-4 final.

Related Content

Kucherov becomes 5th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

Latest News

Islanders stop late penalty shot, edge Penguins

Kucherov becomes 5th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 schedule for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL parity should make for exciting Stanley Cup Playoffs, TNT analysts say

Baggie Day Buzz: Hamilton may have played for Devils in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Capitals goalie Lindgren discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL Buzz: Dadonov to return from injury for Stars against Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

State Your Case: Rangers or Capitals in 1st round of playoffs

St. Louis to remain Canadiens coach for next 3 seasons

Celebrini, top projected pick, discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 17

Kreider says playing for Rangers a ‘privilege’ heading into playoffs

State Your Case: Bruins or Maple Leafs in 1st round of playoffs

NHL, NHLPA makes huge impact on communities throughout 2023-24 season

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Fleury signs 1-year contract with Wild, will play final season in 2024-25

State Your Case: Panthers or Lightning in 1st round of playoffs