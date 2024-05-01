Islanders show fight, can't overcome quick goals in Game 5 loss to Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Anders Lee stood in front of his locker stall, holding back the emotion he and his New York Islanders teammates were feeling immediately after their season ended at PNC Arena on Tuesday.
The Islanders exhibited pushback but, in the end, couldn't generate enough puck luck in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Carolina won the best-of-7 series and advanced to face the New York Rangers in the second round.
"I mean, that's just a tough way to lose a game," Lee said. "We were grinding back, stayed in the fight all night. We believed what we were doing, believed we were going to win this hockey game, and two bounces like that ... it's tough to swallow. But that's how it goes sometimes."
The Islanders captain was referring to two goals in a span of eight seconds by the Hurricanes in the third period. Jack Drury gave Carolina a 4-3 lead at 4:36 on a shot from the left circle after Brady Skjei’s initial shot from the right circle deflected to him off the skate of Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov.
If that wasn't hurtful enough, following the ensuing face-off, Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov came out of his net to play a dump-in only to have the puck bounce off a stanchion inside the left boards near the goal line, hit off the side of the net and land at the edge of the crease, where Stefan Noesen tapped it into an open net for a 5-3 lead.
"Not a whole lot you can do," New York forward Kyle Palmieri said. "It stings to get put down by two like that. But, I mean, we battled back from down two earlier in the game and found a way to tie it. We knew we had our backs against the wall, and we battled our [butts] off to try and find a way to get back in it."