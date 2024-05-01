Islanders show fight, can't overcome quick goals in Game 5 loss to Hurricanes

The fortitude exhibited by the Islanders in this series was a testament to their makeup and why they remained relevant all season.

"I mean, the resilience of this group ... it's the fabric of this hockey team," Lee said. "It's the character of the guys in this room and the pride they take in wearing our jersey. At no point this season or in this series did anyone ever take their foot off the gas, stop believing in what we were doing or stopped working. We battled to the very end.

"This was a tight series; look at any game. We just didn't get that extra bounce and they got two tonight."

Despite being outshot 21-4 in the first period, the Islanders refused to go quietly. They outshot the Hurricanes 11-9 in and scored twice in the second period, on goals by Brock Nelson at 3:47 and Casey Cizikas at 19:38, to tie it 3-3 and, for a short while, quiet the Carolina faithful.

In many ways, these cardiac Islanders were taking on the persona of their fiery coach, Patrick Roy, who replaced Lane Lambert on Jan. 20 and guided them to a 20-12-5 record in their 37 final games of the regular season.

"I mean, [Roy] was a spark," Palmieri said. "Everyone knows the passion, not only that he played with, but what he brings to a room. As a team, the second he came in for his first meeting it was, 'Hey, it's time to make our push,' and I think, as a group, we rallied around that and found a way to give ourselves a chance to compete in the playoffs."

New York went 8-0-1 in April to move from outside the Stanley Cup Playoff picture to finishing in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

"I am very proud of this group because they were resilient," Roy said. "I mean, even tonight they showed that. That's how they were all year. It would have been easy to pack it in and it's not what we did. We kept pushing and tried to find ways to come back in that game, especially after the first period where we got dominated. They were quicker on the puck, they played better than us in that first, but we came back strong in that second and it's too bad."

This marked the third time in six seasons that the Hurricanes eliminated the Islanders, who were swept in the second round in 2019 and lost in six games last season. The third period ultimately was the Islanders’ undoing in this series; they were outscored 10-1.

"The third period wasn't really talked about much," Palmieri said. "I think for us, it was really about every game is going to be different. Sometimes, it's protecting a lead or whatever, but I think as a group, we were proud of what we accomplished this year and knew we were capable of winning this series."

Not counting the empty-net goals in the first two games of the series, three of New York's losses were by one goal. On Tuesday, Carolina scored another empty-net goal for the 6-3 final.

"I thought we played some good hockey in that series," Roy said. "Losing in five, I feel like we deserve a little bit better and I'm not saying we should have won that series, I'm saying that we could go home right now and play game No. 6 easily and instead it's over.

"It feels empty because I thought we did a lot better than what we got in return."