Jets frustrated by another early playoff exit

WINNIPEG -- Josh Morrissey didn’t need many words to describe the feeling, the frustration of another early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Terrible,” the Winnipeg Jets defenseman said after a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

“It’s disappointing."

Indeed, it was disappointing for the Jets, who lost the final four games of the series, getting outscored 22-8 in that span.

“We brought our best game of the series, but obviously, at this point, we were a desperate team," Morrissey said. "We just didn’t get to our game soon enough in the series. That’s the way I see it. I’m proud of the way the guys competed, but nothing to show for it.”

Although this is the second straight season the Jets were eliminated in five games in the first round, coach Rick Bowness, who last year said he was “disappointed and disgusted” by their performance against the Vegas Golden Knights, was much happier with the effort this time.

“It took too long, but listen, in the two years I’ve been here, that’s by far the best playoff game we’ve played,” he said. “It didn’t go our way tonight. Couple goals went in off of us. We had some chances that we didn’t score (on). Where was that in the first four games? That’s a question we’re going to have to answer ourselves over the course of the summer, but we’re way ahead of where we were at this point last year when we lost. Way ahead."

The Jets did perform in Game 5 closer to how they needed to for the entire series. It was better, but still not their best. It wasn’t enough, and it came too late.