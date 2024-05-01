Avalanche to play Stars or Golden Knights in Western 2nd Round

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Dallas Stars or Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Second Round.

Colorado advanced by eliminating the Winnipeg Jets with a 6-3 win in Game 5 of the first round at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The Avalanche are the No. 3 seed from the Central Division and would have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series against the Golden Knights, the second wild card from the West, but begin on the road against the Stars, the No. 1 seed from the Central Division and Western Conference. That series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 in Dallas on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen led the Avalanche in the first round with nine points each (two goals, seven assists). Artturi Lehkonen had eight points (five goals, three assists) and Valeri Nichushkin scored a team-high seven goals. Alexandar Georgiev started all five games, going 4-1 with a 3.03 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.

Colorado was 3-1-0 against Dallas this season, scoring 20 goals in the four games, which included two wins in Dallas (6-3 on Nov. 18, 5-4 in overtime Jan. 4) and one in Denver (5-1 on Feb. 27). The Stars won the last meeting of the regular season on the road, 7-4 on April 7.

MacKinnon led the Avalanche against the Stars in the regular season with seven points (three goals, four assists), and Makar had six assists. Mikko Rantanen (three goals, two assists) and Devon Toews (five assists) each had five points. Georgiev started all four games with a 3.51 GAA and .892 save percentage.

The Stars were led by Tyler Seguin, who scored six goals, and Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene, who each had one goal and four assists. Joe Pavelski had two goals, the only player other than Seguin with more than one. Jake Oettinger was 1-2-0 with a 4.74 GAA and .863 GAA and backup Scott Wedgewood allowed five goals on 34 shots in his only start Jan. 4.

Colorado and Dallas have played five times in the postseason with Dallas winning three, most recently a seven-game victory in the 2020 second round.

The Avalanche went 1-1-1 against the Golden Knights this season, winning 3-0 at home Jan. 10, but losing twice on the road, 7-0 on Nov. 4 and 4-3 in overtime April. 14.

Nichushkin (two goals, one assist) and Rantanen (one goal, two assists) led the Avalanche against the Golden Knights with three points each. Georgiev started all three games with a 3.64 GAA and .876 save percentage.

William Karlsson led the Golden Knights against the Avalanche with four goals, Mark Stone had two goals and two assists, Jack Eichel had two goals and one assist, and Pavel Dorofeyev had three assists. Adin Hill was 2-0-0 with a 1.48 GAA and .954 save percentage, including 41 saves in the Nov. 4 shutout. Logan Thompson, who has started all four games for Vegas in the playoffs, did not play against Colorado during the regular season.

The Avalanche and Golden Knights have played once in the postseason, a six-game win by Vegas in the 2021 second round.