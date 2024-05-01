Bruins come out flat, miss opportunity to advance in Game 5 loss to Maple Leafs 

BOSTON – It looked, at the start of Game 5, as if the Boston Bruins had never met each other, never skated together. They were fractured, disjointed, rarely hanging onto the puck, barely spending time in the offensive zone let alone the sustained shifts that they had wanted. There were passes to no one and turnovers, play that was baffling to anyone who had watched them systematically take down the Toronto Maple Leafs in the previous two games.

It was, in a word, confusing.

“We weren’t good enough,” coach Jim Montgomery said after the 3-2 overtime loss in Game 5. “Just simple as that. Toronto came out ready to play, they took it to us. We weren’t ready to match their desperation.”

After winning two games against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Bruins came back to Boston with exactly the situation they wanted: up 3-1 in the best-of-7 series with a chance to close it out at home on Tuesday and advance to the second round. They would be facing a Maple Leafs team that had ended the last game sniping at each other and which was without its best player, with Auston Matthews unable to play in Game 5.

It all seemed perfectly set up for a Bruins win. Until the puck dropped.

“They were just better,” captain Brad Marchand said. “They came and they were willing to leave it all on the line tonight. We needed to be better than we were. It’s that simple. They were prepared to play and start the game, and we weren’t. Unfortunately, we never really kind of got it together throughout the game.

“It’s on to the next one.”