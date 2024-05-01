Knies, Woll emerge as unlikely heroes for Maple Leafs in Game 5 win

BOSTON -- Sheldon Keefe couldn’t help but grin as he watched Matthew Knies and Joseph Woll field questions at the podium during the Toronto Maple Leafs post-game press conference Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs coach had very little reason to smile entering Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden. Not only did his team trail the series 3-1 and face elimination in the best-of-7 matchup against the favored Boston Bruins, it also was missing star center Auston Matthews, who was unable to play after lasting just a few minutes at the morning skate before pulling the plug.

Enter Knies, the 21-year-old forward, and Woll, the 25-year-old goalie. Both only made their Stanley Cup Playoff debuts a year ago. And on this night, the two best friends combined to extend the Maple Leafs season, if not save it.

Backed by Woll’s 27 saves and Knies’ game-winner at 2:26 of overtime, the Maple Leafs posted a 2-1 victory to narrow Boston’s lead in the series to 3-2 and force a Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, TBS, MAX).

In the end, Toronto lives to play another day, not because the heroes were big names like Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander or John Tavares, rather because of Woll and Knies.

And no one appreciated that fact more than Keefe.

“As happy as I was waiting for those guys to finish (talking) up here, it’s not lost on you that you’ve got two young guys up here that made a real impact on the game here tonight,” the coach said. “So that’s terrific to see.”