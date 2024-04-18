Kucherov becomes 5th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov became the fifth player in NHL history, and the second this season, to have 100 assists in a season on Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward reached the milestone when he set up Brayden Point’s power-play goal at 17:05 of the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kucherov faked a one-timer from the right circle and passed to Point, who scored on a wrist shot from the hashmarks.

Kucherov joins Wayne Gretzky (11 times), Mario Lemieux (1988-89), Bobby Orr (1970-71) and Connor McDavid (2023-24) as players to have done it. McDavid hit the mark Monday with an assist for the Edmonton Oilers against the San Jose Sharks.

Before that, Gretzky was the last player to hit the mark when he recorded 122 assists in the 1991-92 season.

The only other time two players had 100 assists in the same season was 1988-89 when Gretzky and Lemieux each had 114 assists.

Kucherov currently leads the NHL with 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists). The five-time All-Star won the Hart Trophy in 2019 and helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

This season Kucherov also set NHL records for most assists by a wing and most points by a Russia-born player, breaking his own record of 128 points set in 2018-19.