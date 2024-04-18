Kucherov becomes 5th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

Lightning forward joins McDavid, Gretzky, Lemieux, Orr

Kucherov 100 points placeholder

© Mike Carlson/Getty Images

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov became the fifth player in NHL history, and the second this season, to have 100 assists in a season on Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward reached the milestone when he set up Brayden Point’s power-play goal at 17:05 of the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kucherov faked a one-timer from the right circle and passed to Point, who scored on a wrist shot from the hashmarks.

Kucherov joins Wayne Gretzky (11 times), Mario Lemieux (1988-89), Bobby Orr (1970-71) and Connor McDavid (2023-24) as players to have done it. McDavid hit the mark Monday with an assist for the Edmonton Oilers against the San Jose Sharks.

Before that, Gretzky was the last player to hit the mark when he recorded 122 assists in the 1991-92 season.

The only other time two players had 100 assists in the same season was 1988-89 when Gretzky and Lemieux each had 114 assists.

Kucherov currently leads the NHL with 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists). The five-time All-Star won the Hart Trophy in 2019 and helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

This season Kucherov also set NHL records for most assists by a wing and most points by a Russia-born player, breaking his own record of 128 points set in 2018-19.

Latest News

Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 schedule for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL parity should make for exciting Stanley Cup Playoffs, TNT analysts say

Baggie Day Buzz: Hamilton may have played for Devils in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Capitals goalie Lindgren discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL Buzz: Dadonov to return from injury for Stars against Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

State Your Case: Rangers or Capitals in 1st round of playoffs

St. Louis to remain Canadiens coach for next 3 seasons

Celebrini, top projected pick, discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 17

Kreider says playing for Rangers a ‘privilege’ heading into playoffs

State Your Case: Bruins or Maple Leafs in 1st round of playoffs

NHL, NHLPA makes huge impact on communities throughout 2023-24 season

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Fleury signs 1-year contract with Wild, will play final season in 2024-25

State Your Case: Panthers or Lightning in 1st round of playoffs

Red Wings improve, but miss playoffs for 8th straight season 

Flyers fail to qualify for playoffs for 4th straight season