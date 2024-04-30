Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Boston, Massachusetts

The cheers swell through the arena, the chants of “Let’s Go, Bruins,” silenced only by more hype videos, by the threads of the past being shown on the video screen again. And it’s this silence that makes the noise that rises after the fan banner captain is revealed seem even louder.

The hints appear on the video board, a few chances for those in attendance to guess the honorary fan banner captain, whose identity has been kept a secret. Then it appears, on the scoreboard and on the ice, No. 16, Derek Sanderson.

And then there he is, Sanderson, a veteran of nine years in Boston with two Stanley Cup wins, in 1970 and 1972. He stands at the Zamboni entrance, waving the flag high above his head as spotlights ricochet around the rink, as the Bruins Centennial flag is handed around the lower bowl, hand to hand and row to row.