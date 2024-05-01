Predators rally past Canucks in 3rd, stay alive with Game 5 win

Vancouver leads the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be in Nashville on Friday.

Carrier scored on a point shot that beat Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs low blocker side as he tried to see past a screen by forward Ryan O'Reilly.

The goal came after Roman Josi tied it 1-1 at 7:15 of the third on the power play after being sent in alone by Filip Forsberg. His initial deke was stopped, but the puck trickled under Silovs and he knocked it in as players crashed the net.

Nashville was 0-for-3 with one shot on the power play and hadn’t scored since converting their first chance of the series before Josi’s goal.

Forsberg had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 19 saves for the Predators, who are the first wild card from the West.

Nikita Zadorov scored, and Silovs made 20 saves in his second NHL playoff start for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division.

Zadorov gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 3:11 of the third on a solo rush out of his own end. He skated down the left wing before sending a wrist shot from the left circle over the short-side shoulder of Saros just under the crossbar.

The Canucks finished 0-for-2 on the power play and failed to generate a shot on either opportunity in the second period.

Nashville defenseman Luke Schenn was a late scratch (illness). He was replaced by Tyson Barrie, who assisted on Josi’s goal in his first game of the playoffs.