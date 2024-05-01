Matthews misses Game 5 win for Maple Leafs, who stay alive in Eastern 1st Round

Forward left Game 4 because of illness; Knies scores OT winner for Toronto

Matthews out Game 5 no bug

© China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Auston Matthews did not play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Matthews, who missed the third period of a 3-1 loss in Game 4 on Saturday and practice on Monday because of an illness, participated in the first few minutes of an optional morning skate on Tuesday but left before organized drills started.

Toronto, which won it on a goal from Matthew Knies at 2:26 of overtime, trails 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

Matthews has three points (one goal, two assists) in four games in the series, but all three of came in the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 win in Game 2.

Coach Sheldon Keefe did not answer if anything else besides an illness was ailing Matthews, but he reiterated the decision would come from team doctors.

“This time of year, every one of the players are [going to] do all that they can to get out there,” Keefe said. “And then the medical team is [going to] do all they can to make sure the players are available while also making sure that they’re taken care of, so that’s what we’re working through.”

Matthews had 107 points in 81 games during the regular season, including a League-leading 69 goals.

Latest News

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Hurricanes recover, eliminate Islanders with win in Game 5

Bruins come out flat, miss opportunity to advance in Game 5 loss to Maple Leafs 

Odd hockey tales range from hijacked trolley car to hotel escapades

Maple Leafs top Bruins in OT, stay alive with Game 5 win

Rangers to play Hurricanes in Eastern 2nd Round

'Shaq Hyman' returns to ‘NHL on TNT’ studio with makeshift skates 

Kings feel they can ‘play our game’ to stay alive in Game 5 against Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Dillon out again for Jets in Game 5 of Western 1st Round

Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Boston, Massachusetts

3 Keys: Predators at Canucks, Game 5 of Western 1st Round

Gretzky record ‘kind of a long way,’ Ovechkin says

Dellandrea 'makes a difference' for Stars against Golden Knights in Western 1st Round

Canucks don't reveal starting goalie for Game 5 against Predators

Lightning eliminated from playoffs, evolution of Panthers among culprits

3 Keys: Avalanche at Jets, Game 5 of Western 1st Round

Montour's chirps, comedy keeping Panthers loose heading to 2nd round

Oshie’s future with Capitals uncertain due to recurring back issues