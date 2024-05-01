Matthews misses Game 5 win for Maple Leafs, who stay alive in Eastern 1st Round

BOSTON -- Auston Matthews did not play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Matthews, who missed the third period of a 3-1 loss in Game 4 on Saturday and practice on Monday because of an illness, participated in the first few minutes of an optional morning skate on Tuesday but left before organized drills started.

Toronto, which won it on a goal from Matthew Knies at 2:26 of overtime, trails 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

Matthews has three points (one goal, two assists) in four games in the series, but all three of came in the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 win in Game 2.

Coach Sheldon Keefe did not answer if anything else besides an illness was ailing Matthews, but he reiterated the decision would come from team doctors.

“This time of year, every one of the players are [going to] do all that they can to get out there,” Keefe said. “And then the medical team is [going to] do all they can to make sure the players are available while also making sure that they’re taken care of, so that’s what we’re working through.”

Matthews had 107 points in 81 games during the regular season, including a League-leading 69 goals.