3 Keys: Predators at Canucks, Game 5 of Western 1st Round

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks starting goalie will be a game-time decision when they play the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Coach Rick Tocchet said he expects goalies Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs to be in uniform. Silovs made 27 saves in Vancouver's 4-3 overtime win in Game 4 with DeSmith out because of a lower-body injury. DeSmith had started Games 2 and 3 with Thatcher Demko out because of an undisclosed injury sustained during Game 1.

"Casey had a good day yesterday," Tocchet said. "I would foresee if he did not play (Tuesday), he would be the backup."

The Canucks won't change anything about their approach regardless of who is in goal when they try to reach the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020.

"They've all done an incredible job," Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes said of the three goalies. "I think that our goalie coach, Ian Clark, he does a terrific job with all of them. Obviously, there's no replacing Thatcher with the caliber of goalie he is, but these guys have played spectacular and they will continue to do so. They've been great."

The Predators are down in the series despite playing well enough to win at least one of the past two games. They outshot the Canucks 60-33 and allowed two 5-on-5 goals. Vancouver won 2-1 in Game 3 on two power-play goals and rallied in Game 4 with two 6-on-5 goals by Brock Boeser in the final 2:49 of the third period before Elias Lindholm scored in overtime.

That strong play has reinforced the Predators' belief that their system ultimately can be successful.

"I think it gives us confidence and life in this group that we're going to turn this thing around," forward Gustav Nyquist said. "Take it game by game. This is going to be another tight game, but we're going to trust our game and play within our system. We like our game, and let's bring it back to Nashville."

Teams that hold a 3-1 lead in a best-of-7 series are 307-32 (.906) all-time.

Here are 3 keys for Game 5:

1. Get back to 'Canuck hockey'

The Canucks understand they didn't play their best in Games 3 and 4, and are fortunate to be in a position to close the series.

"I just think in a general sense, our team's excited to play a good hockey game," forward J.T. Miller said. "We can't get too caught up in the situation and being at home and having a chance to close the series. We've got to worry about our process as a group here and play a better 60-minute hockey game and I'm excited we have another chance to that."

Vancouver's forecheck was more effective consistently in Games 1 and 2, but in Games 3 and 4, Nashville was able to push back and keep the puck in the Canucks defensive zone for long stretches.

"I think our priority is the process," Miller said. "We need to play a better hockey game than we have the last game and a half. That's a priority for us. We can go out and play a really good game tonight. Might not win, sometimes that happens. I'm sure they feel the same way, that happened to them the other night. So it's just worry about us and worry about Canuck hockey."

2. Comeback experience

Predators coach Andrew Brunette understands better than most what it takes to come back from a 3-1 playoff series deficit, doing it twice as a player with the Minnesota Wild in 2003.

He says he can bring some of that experience to his players now, but it's the players that have to execute.

"Obviously, you reflect on it," he said. "I've been fortunate to be on a few teams that did that. I think there's some good learning experience, but to me ... what I say doesn't mean anything, it's what's felt in that room.

"Nothing in hockey, or in life, you don't get it easy. It's always going to be hard. And it's how you embrace it, and how you rise above it. And our group has an unbelievable opportunity to win one hockey game. We kind of went through a little bit of a train wreck there in Game 4 but we're able to walk out alive and we've got one tonight. So it's going to be a great atmosphere. And it's the best time of the year here to play hockey."

3. Keep Hughes healthy

Part of the Predators plan in Games 3 and 4 was targeting Hughes on their forecheck to slow the Canucks attack. At one point, Hughes had to miss a shift during the first period of Game 4 after being sandwiched between Nashville forwards Colton Sissons and Jason Zucker.

"I think we're just trying to get on the forecheck and play to our identity and get in his way obviously," Brunette said.

Hughes said the physicality isn't unexpected or affecting him at all.

"I think that they're doing their job," he said. "They play hard, and that's why they're here and they're a good team. ... I feel really good. I feel excited for tonight, for the opportunity and try to take advantage of it."

Hughes drives the Canucks' offense with his quick puck movement and decision making, but needs his teammates to provide open targets and lanes for him.

"Keep the puck more in their offensive zone, not be one and done," Tocchet said. "When you're one and done, teams get it and now they're on the go, and whether they rim it in or they chip it in, then all of a sudden your defense already is under heat. So if we can be better, even 50 percent, having more pucks ... get it and then moving the puck quicker instead of massaging it, I think right there is a recipe where they're not going to be on us as much."