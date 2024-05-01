Maple Leafs top Bruins in OT, stay alive with Game 5 win

Knies scores at 2:26, Woll makes 28 saves for Toronto, which plays without Matthews

R1, Gm5: Maple Leafs @ Bruins Recap

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs avoided elimination with a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Knies put in a rebound at the edge of the crease after Jeremy Swayman stopped a driving John Tavares at the right post.

Game 6 of the best-of-7 series will be at Toronto on Thursday.

Jake McCabe scored, and Joseph Woll made 28 saves in his first start of these Stanley Cup Playoffs for Toronto, the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division. 

Trent Frederic scored, and Swayman made 31 saves for Boston, the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic.

The Maple Leafs were without center Auston Matthews, the NHL goals leader in the regular season with 69, who missed the third period of Toronto’s 3-1 loss in Game 4 because of an illness.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Bruins 11-2 in the first period, but the game was tied 1-1 entering the second.

McCabe gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 5:33 of the first, shooting through traffic from the point.

Frederic tied it 1-1 at 13:54 after Jesper Boqvist’s forecheck behind the net caused the puck to fall to Frederic in front.

Frederic nearly put the Bruins back ahead when he had a prime netfront chance at 12:28 of the third period, but Woll held strong with his outstretched right pad as Frederic went backhand to forehand.

Later in the third, Max Domi took the puck away from Bruins forward Charlie Coyle to create a 2-on-1 rush with Tyler Bertuzzi, but Swayman swallowed up Bertuzzi’s one-timer from the right circle at 14:55 to keep it tied.

