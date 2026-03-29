Holloway has goal, assist as Blues cruise past Maple Leafs to win 4th straight

Justin Holl scored against his former team, Jimmy Snuggerud, Pius Suter and Philip Broberg each scored, and Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had two assists for the Blues (31-30-11), who are 10-1-2 their past 13 games. Jordan Binnington made 12 saves.

Jake McCabe scored for the Maple Leafs (31-30-13), who had won their past two games. Joseph Woll, who was born in the St. Louis suburb of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., made 33 saves.

Snuggerud put St. Louis ahead 1-0 at 5:21 of the second period after Cam Fowler was able to slide around Toronto forward Max Domi and feed Snuggerud in the slot to redirect into an open side.

Holl’s first goal of the season made it 2-0 at 10:35 when he was able to get a piece of Jordan Kyrou’s wrister towards the net. Holl spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Maple Leafs.

McCabe's shot off the right wall at 5:07 of the third period cut the St. Louis lead to 2-1 after Toronto checked the puck back behind the Blues' net and worked it to the defenseman.

With Theo Lindstein in the box for holding, Suter's short-handed goal at 6:46 made it 3-1 when Thomas was able to race and win a puck in the corner and chip it to an open Suter in the slot for the one-timer.

Holloway made it 4-1 at 9:10 when Kyrou found the forward cutting into the slot, and he beat Woll with a wrister high on the glove side.

Broberg's power-play goal at 18:24 from the high slot made it a 5-1 final.