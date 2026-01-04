Islanders rally in OT after Matthews sets Maple Leafs career goals record

Matthew Schaefer scored the overtime winner with 49 seconds left in the extra period, his second of the game. He beat Joseph Woll high glove side after Mathew Barzal found him with a spin pass.

Emil Heineman had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (23-15-4). David Rittich made 19 saves.

Nicholas Robertson also scored for the Maple Leafs (19-15-7), who have points in six straight (4-0-2). Woll made 21 saves.

Matthews cut to the outside before cutting across the crease on his forehand at 9:30 of the second period to tie the game 1-1. It was his 420th goal, tying Sundin.

Matthews scored his second goal of the game at 17:19 to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead and set the Toronto record. Ryan Pulock turned the puck over to Max Domi, who fed Bobby McMann before he found Matthews stationed in the right face-off circle for the one-time finish.

Adam Pelech gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 1:10 of the second period. His point shot deflected off the blocker-side post and in.

After Matthews’ two goals, Schaefer tied the score at 2-2 when he cut across the crease before he beat Woll to the blocker side post at 11:08 of the third period.

Just 1:03 later, Nicolas Roy found Robertson cutting into the low slot from behind the net to give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead.

Heineman tied the game at 3-3 after he beat Woll short side from inside the right face-off dot at 17:15.

Rittich denied a Matthews deflection at 2:43 of the overtime frame.

Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe blocked a shot and left the game at 11:02 of the third period.