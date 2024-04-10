Matthews scores No. 66, Maple Leafs top Devils to keep pace in Atlantic

Matthews extended his goal streak to six games (seven goals) late in the third period to pass Alex Ovechkin (65 goals in 2007-08) for the most goals in a single season by an active player.

He also became the first player to score at least 66 goals in a season since Mario Lemieux scored 69 for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist, Max Domi and Jake McCabe each had two assists and Joseph Woll made 18 saves for the Maple Leafs (46-23-9), who are 6-1-0 in their past six games.

Toronto remained three points behind the Florida Panthers for second in the Atlantic Division with a game in hand.

Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 32 saves for the Devils (37-37-5), who were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

New Jersey announced earlier in the day that forward Jack Hughes will miss the remainder of the season to undergo shoulder surgery on Wednesday in Colorado.

Nicholas Robertson gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 8:56 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the slot.

Hischier made it 1-1 at 14:25 of the first, splitting defensemen Simon Benoit and Jake McCabe at the blue line and scoring on a backhand.

Mercer gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 5:17 of the second period, scoring on a backhand just inside the left post.

Bertuzzi and Mark Giordano each scored in a span of nine seconds late in the second to give Toronto a 3-2 lead.

Bertuzzi scored at 15:00 on a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle, and Giordano scored at 15:09 on a slap shot from the left point past a screened Allen.

Matthews pushed it to 4-2 at 7:33 of the third period on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Bertuzzi scored an empty-net goal at 18:47 of the third for the 5-2 final.