Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs to end 5-game skid

Lane Hutson scored, Ivan Demidov and Mike Matheson each had two assists, and Jakub Dobes made 24 saves for Montreal (11-7-3), which was 0-4-1 in its previous five, and had one win in its previous eight games (1-4-3).

“We played with a lot of pace, made it hard tonight for them, just playing a deep game, forechecking,” Dobson said. “And then when we do that, we get all our looks we want in the ‘O’ zone and find our chances, and we were able to capitalize. But a huge response and a big two points.”

William Nylander had a goal and an assist and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Toronto (9-10-3), which has one win in eight games (1-5-2).

“We’ve been playing some good hockey lately, getting some points out of games, but we’re still shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Ekman-Larsson said. “A couple of bad plays so we need to work on that.”

Joseph Woll allowed four goals on 25 shots before he was replaced after Anderson’s first goal made it 4-0 at 13:11 of the second period. Dennis Hildeby made three saves in relief.

“As a group that’s the ultimate one on us,” Maple Leafs forward John Tavares said. “When we leave our goalie out to dry and he’s giving you everything he’s got, keeping you in the game, and we’re just not executing well enough to turn the game around and obviously get us back in it, give him the break and obviously provide some run support.”

Hutson scored at 12:11 of the first period to put Montreal ahead 1-0. He one-timed a cross-ice pass from Nick Suzuki to shoot over Woll from low in the right face-off circle.

Dobson scored at 13:33 for a 2-0 lead with a one-timed slap shot from above the right face-off circle that deflected off Nylander’s stick and flew over Woll’s glove.