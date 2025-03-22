Tavares continuing to hold off Father Time for Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- John Tavares had a childhood that was saturated with hockey, from skating on the backyard rink at the home of his buddy and future NHL player Sam Gagner to playing on the Ontario Blues summer league team with Steven Stamkos as an 11-year-old.

Now, it appears the Toronto Maple Leafs forward is passing on that love of the game to his kids.

There he was Tuesday, on the ice at Scotiabank Arena with his two sons, 5-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Axton, all the while smiling ear to ear. It’s a good bet they’re his favorite linemates ever.

“It’s cool to get them out on the big rink and take it all in and spend some time with them,” Tavares said. “They’ve taken to the game. It has been a lot of fun sharing it with them all season long, and to get some moments like that. I really enjoyed it.”

Whether it’s watching Jace skate effortlessly around the rink or seeing Axton picking the top corner of the net with relative ease (again, at 3, no less), it’s easy to tell they are following in their father’s footsteps, even at such young ages.

“It’s all day every day throughout the hockey season,” Tavares said. “Having me around, they can’t get away from it in general. It has been a lot of fun just watching them grow as little kids and enjoy the game.

“I’ve talked about that, to have that bond as a parent, father, son, with my daughter (Rae) as well, for them to see what I do, what I love to do every day and they’ve taken to it themselves, it’s great to share with them.”