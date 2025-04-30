Maple Leafs hearing 'more noise,' Senators building confidence ahead of Game 6

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs claim to be attempting to ignore their recent history in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as futile an endeavor as that might be in this hockey-crazed city.
Two hundred fifty miles to the northeast, Claude Giroux is trying to help the Ottawa Senators make history by coming back from down 3-0 in a best-of-7 series, something the forward experienced firsthand as a member of the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers.
Indeed, heading into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX), the 2025 "Battle of Ontario" has come down to a tale of two cities, one oozing with paranoia, the other steeped with optimism.
Blame the Maple Leafs.
After winning the first three games, Toronto has lost two straight including 4-0 at home in Game 5 on Tuesday, when the top line of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies each was minus-4.
The loss means the Maple Leafs are 1-13 in postseason games where they could eliminate an opponent since Matthews, Marner and William Nylander started playing together in 2016 -- 1-12 since John Tavares signed a seven-year, $77 million contract July 1, 2019, the center missing three of those games with an injury.
Craig Berube, in his first season as coach of the Maple Leafs, is aware of the dubious numbers, like the fretting fan base. At the same time, he's trying to get his team to look ahead and not get caught up in the rampant fretting around town that keeps serving up reminders that the franchise has one just one playoff series victory in 21 years (six games against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2023 first round).
"It gets to the point in the playoffs where there is more noise," Berube said Wednesday. "A lot of past stuff, which I hear around here. That's fine. That's part of it.
"The only pressure they have is from their own teammates, in my opinion."