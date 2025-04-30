Senators’ confidence, momentum grow with Game 5 victory against Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews sat down on the bench and angrily smashed his stick on the boards, snapping it in half.

It was a rare moment of emotion from a Toronto Maple Leafs team that showed far too little of it on the ice in a 4-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Suddenly, after winning the past two games of the best-of-7 series, the Senators have momentum in their favor as they’ve narrowed the Maple Leafs’ lead in the series to 3-2 heading into Game 6 in Ottawa on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX).

And they know it.

“I think it gives our team belief,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “I can’t speak for how they feel or the pressure that’s on their team.

“[But] I don’t think our group has really felt pressure from the beginning.”

It’s starting to look exactly like that.

With every passing game, the Senators are the team that seems to be exuding more confidence, more structure, more determination.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s frustrations could be symbolized by Matthews’ outburst, which came after a heinous giveaway by the Toronto captain in the offensive zone led to a short-handed goal by Dylan Cozens at 8:24 of the third period to put Ottawa up 2-0 and thrust a dagger into the Maple Leafs’ comeback hopes.

Coming into the series, the Senators, having not been to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2017, were acknowledged as the inexperienced team.

In Game 5, it was the Maple Leafs who looked more like one. Passes rattled off their sticks, there was far too little physicality in their game, and there was even a breakaway -- courtesy of forward Steven Lorentz -- that didn’t even result in a shot on goal.

Sure, there’s still plenty of hockey to be played in this series. But the Maple Leafs, whether they admit it or not, are battling a history that has seen them win just one postseason series since 2004.