Petry scores 2 goals, Red Wings edge Maple Leafs

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings, who got three goals from defensemen. Ville Husso made 23 saves for Detroit (12-14-4), which had lost six of seven.

Mitch Marner had two assists -- and had a goal disallowed -- for Toronto (18-10-2), which had won five of seven. Joseph Woll made 22 saves.

Petry gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 9:07, scoring his first goal with a point shot through traffic.

Marner appeared to tie the game at 13:24, beating Husso from the slot, but the goal was overturned after a Red Wings challenge for offside.

Auston Matthews made it 1-1 at 11:40 of the second period, one-timing Marner’s pass for a power-play goal.

Seider gave Detroit a 2-1 lead at 19:42, knocking in Andrew Copp’s pass after Matthews turned the puck over at center ice. The goal was Seider’s 150th NHL point (25 goals, 125 assists).

Matthew Knies tied the score at 2 at 1:07 of the third period, tipping Marner’s shot past Husso for his 11th goal.

Petry put the Red Wings ahead again at 1:51, putting in a rebound for his second goal of the night. It was his ninth two-goal game, but his first with Detroit.

Husso stopped Marner on a breakaway at 8:02, and Raymond scored into the empty net at 19:58.