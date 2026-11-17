MAPLE LEAFS (8-12-2) at BLACKHAWKS (5-13-2)
7:30 p.m., ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic
Ryan Tverberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Gavin McKenna -- Nick Paul -- Dakota Joshua
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Cole McWard, Brendan Brisson, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Cole Smith -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane
Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Greene – Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Ian Cole -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyat Kaiser -- Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Dillon Boucher, Kevin Korchinski, Jordan Greenway
Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Rielly is likely to play for the Maple Leafs after missing three games with a lower-body injury … Byram, a defenseman, will not play in either of the two remaining games on the Blackhawks’ homestand. He has missed 13 straight games. Coach Jeff Blashill said the team will evaluate the situation after its game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Byram practiced Monday and skated in the morning on Tuesday … Bertuzzi will play after he sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.