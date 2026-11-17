MAPLE LEAFS (8-12-2) at BLACKHAWKS (5-13-2)

7:30 p.m., ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic

Ryan Tverberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Gavin McKenna -- Nick Paul -- Dakota Joshua

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen

Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Cole McWard, Brendan Brisson, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Cole Smith -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane

Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Greene – Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Ian Cole -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyat Kaiser -- Ethan Del Mastro

Spencer Knight

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Dillon Boucher, Kevin Korchinski, Jordan Greenway

Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Rielly is likely to play for the Maple Leafs after missing three games with a lower-body injury … Byram, a defenseman, will not play in either of the two remaining games on the Blackhawks’ homestand. He has missed 13 straight games. Coach Jeff Blashill said the team will evaluate the situation after its game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Byram practiced Monday and skated in the morning on Tuesday … Bertuzzi will play after he sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.