Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with broken knuckle

Calle Jarnkrok will be out week to week for the Toronto Maple Leafs with a broken knuckle.

The forward left practice early Friday after blocking a shot, and threw his glove in frustration as he went to the locker room.

Jarnkrok has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 46 games this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Ryan Reaves when the Maple Leafs visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN).

"We know he plays an important role, not always talked about but his ability to play anywhere in the lineup with anyone is a great trait of his and everyone enjoys playing with him just because of what he brings to the table and how he compliments everyone throughout the lineup really, really well,"

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said Friday. "He's someone we rely upon so hopefully it's nothing serious."

Forward Bobby McMann did not practice Friday and was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

"McMann is as we talked about over the last couple of weeks in these back to backs, has been dealing with something that has been lingering," Keefe said Friday. "We had hoped it was going to improve over time, but it's lingered enough that it was determined that extending his break would be helpful for him. … we're hopeful that when we come back (from the All-Star break), he will be past this."

McMann has sat out in the second game in each of Toronto's past two sets of back-to-back games on January 14 against the Detroit Red Wings and January 21 against the Seattle Kraken. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 23 games this season.

Following the game Saturday, the Maple Leafs are off until after the NHL All-Star break, with their next game Feb. 5 against the New York Islanders.

