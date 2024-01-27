Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with broken knuckle

Forward injured in practice Friday after blocking shot

calle jarnkrok TOR injury status

© Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Calle Jarnkrok will be out week to week for the Toronto Maple Leafs with a broken knuckle.

The forward left practice early Friday after blocking a shot, and threw his glove in frustration as he went to the locker room.

Jarnkrok has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 46 games this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Ryan Reaves when the Maple Leafs visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN).

"We know he plays an important role, not always talked about but his ability to play anywhere in the lineup with anyone is a great trait of his and everyone enjoys playing with him just because of what he brings to the table and how he compliments everyone throughout the lineup really, really well,"

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said Friday. "He's someone we rely upon so hopefully it's nothing serious."

Forward Bobby McMann did not practice Friday and was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. 

"McMann is as we talked about over the last couple of weeks in these back to backs, has been dealing with something that has been lingering," Keefe said Friday. "We had hoped it was going to improve over time, but it's lingered enough that it was determined that extending his break would be helpful for him. … we're hopeful that when we come back (from the All-Star break), he will be past this."

McMann has sat out in the second game in each of Toronto's past two sets of back-to-back games on January 14 against the Detroit Red Wings and January 21 against the Seattle Kraken. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 23 games this season.

Following the game Saturday, the Maple Leafs are off until after the NHL All-Star break, with their next game Feb. 5 against the New York Islanders.

NHL.com independent correspondents Darrin Bauming and Dave McCarthy contributed to this report

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Gritty makes appearance during ‘Tonight Show’ phone booth segment

Buchnevich performs kayak celebration after overtime goal

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 27

NHL bye weeks for 2023-24 season

Bettman makes history by marking 31 years as NHL Commissioner

Trouba to have phone hearing for actions in Rangers game

CHL notebook: Canadiens prospect Beck on road to becoming NHL-ready

NHL Morning Skate for January 27

Buchnevich, Blues rally to defeat Kraken in OT for 4th straight win

NHL On Tap: Oilers seek 16th straight win, host Predators

MacKinnon extends home point streak to 25, Avalanche ease past Kings

Parise signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

‘Super cool’ memories await 1st-timers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Marchessault hat trick helps Golden Knights top Rangers, extend point streak to 6

Reinhart pushes point streak to 12, Panthers top Penguins in shootout

Tippett signs 8-year, $49.6 million contract with Flyers

Bettman, major sports commissioners meet to help fight antisemitism