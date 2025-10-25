Samuelsson gets 2 goals, Sabres hold off Maple Leafs

Jiri Kulich and Tage Thompson each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Lyon made 29 saves for the Sabres (4-4-0), who have won four of their past five games.

William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Dakota Joshua scored for the Maple Leafs (3-4-1), who have lost three straight. Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves.

Nylander left the game late in the third period.

Samuelsson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:38 of the first period. Ryan McLeod spotted him coming toward the slot, and Samuelsson buried it blocker side.

Nylander tied it 1-1 23 seconds later when he got behind the Sabres and took a stretch pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson in on a breakaway, scoring on a wrist shot that trickled through Lyon’s pads at 5:01.

Kulich finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play off the rush to put the Sabres ahead 2-1. Zach Benson took a pass from Thompson and gave it to Kulich, who beat Stolarz high blocker side from the low slot at 6:12.

Matthews scored on a one-timer from low in the right circle on the power play at 12:45 to tie it 2-2.

Thompson received a pass from Bowen Byram in the slot and put it under Stolarz’s right arm to make it 3-2 Sabres at 7:20 of the second period.

Rasmus Dahlin sent a cross-ice pass to an uncovered Samuelsson in the left circle, and he put a rising shot into the far side to push it to 4-2 at 13:10.

Joshua pulled the Maple Leafs within 4-3 when he slipped the puck by Lyon’s right skate from in front at 1:55 of the third period.

Alex Tuch slipped a backhand through Stolarz’s pads short-handed at 16:59 for the 5-3 final.

Buffalo center Tyson Kozak left in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.