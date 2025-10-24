Maple Leafs at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (3-3-1) at SABRES (3-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Matias Maccelli

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Easton Cowan

Steven Lorentz -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Dakota Mermis -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Sammy Blais, Joseph Woll

Injured: Morgan Rielly (undisclosed); Scott Laughton (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Peyton Krebs -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson -- Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Mason Geertsen

Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Rielly was on the ice for the Maple Leafs’ optional morning skate but will not play. Coach Craig Berube said they’ll see how the defenseman feels Saturday before determining if he’ll play in the second half of the back-to-back against Buffalo; Rielly played 24:30 in a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... Zucker will play after leaving in the second period of a 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. … Kesselring joined the team for the first time since he sustained his injury during a preseason game Oct. 1; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman could return next week. … Luukkonen participated in Buffalo's morning skate after the goalie was recalled from his conditioning stint with Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday; Ruff said a plan will be laid out for the three goalies for the next three games. … Bryson, a defenseman, skated with Buffalo for the first time since being injured in the first period of a 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 18.

