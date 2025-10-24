Maple Leafs at Sabres projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (3-3-1) at SABRES (3-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Matias Maccelli
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Easton Cowan
Steven Lorentz -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Dakota Mermis -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Sammy Blais, Joseph Woll
Injured: Morgan Rielly (undisclosed); Scott Laughton (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Peyton Krebs -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson -- Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Mason Geertsen
Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Rielly was on the ice for the Maple Leafs’ optional morning skate but will not play. Coach Craig Berube said they’ll see how the defenseman feels Saturday before determining if he’ll play in the second half of the back-to-back against Buffalo; Rielly played 24:30 in a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... Zucker will play after leaving in the second period of a 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. … Kesselring joined the team for the first time since he sustained his injury during a preseason game Oct. 1; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman could return next week. … Luukkonen participated in Buffalo's morning skate after the goalie was recalled from his conditioning stint with Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday; Ruff said a plan will be laid out for the three goalies for the next three games. … Bryson, a defenseman, skated with Buffalo for the first time since being injured in the first period of a 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 18.