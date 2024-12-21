Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ BUF – 16:34 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Buffalo

Video review determined that the skate of Buffalo’s Sam Lafferty contacted Matt Murray’s stick and impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Owen Power’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”