Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ BUF – 16:34 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Buffalo

Video review determined that the skate of Buffalo’s Sam Lafferty contacted Matt Murray’s stick and impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Owen Power’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

Latest News

Shesterkin stops 41, Rangers edge Stars to end 3-game skid

Guenther scores 2 more, Utah tops Wild to extend point streak to 7

‘I would love to stay’ with Maple Leafs, Tavares says

Alex Ovechkin won’t play for Capitals before holiday break

Lindgren, Capitals get back on track with win against Hurricanes

Murray makes 25 saves, wins NHL return with Maple Leafs against Sabres

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

Laine breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens defeat Red Wings

Oilers celebrate Draisaitl’s ‘incredible accomplishment’ of hitting 900 points

World Junior players to watch topic of 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Blackhawks sport Winter Classic equipment during practice 

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns to Sabres lineup against Maple Leafs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Murray back in NHL, to start for Maple Leafs against Sabres 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 20

NHL EDGE stats: Guentzel keeps Lightning offense among elite