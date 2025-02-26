Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally late to defeat Bruins

Marner scored on a breakaway, making a move to his forehand before tucking a shot around the left pad of Jeremy Swayman.

His goal came after Pontus Holmberg tied it 4-4 with 46 seconds remaining in the third period. Holmberg kicked a pass from Nicholas Robertson to his stick and lifted a shot over Swayman's left shoulder from in tight.

Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs (36-20-2), who overcame a three-goal deficit midway through the second period for their third straight win.

David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high 15 games for the Bruins (27-24-8), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2). Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, and Swayman made 24 saves.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead just 29 seconds into the game. Mason Lohrei gained control of the puck in the defensive zone and quickly threaded a stretch pass to Pastrnak, who skated in and beat Stolarz blocker side on a breakaway.

Pastrnak has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) during his 15-game point streak.

Marchand made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 13:59 of the first. Pastrnak's centering pass ramped up and hit Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe in the face, but the puck landed at the edge of the crease, where Marchand jammed it five-hole on Stolarz.

Morgan Geekie pushed it to 3-0 with his own power-play goal at 10:00 of the second period. He buried a rebound in the left circle after Stolarz kicked out Elias Lindholm's initial one-timer.

Rielly made it 3-1 at 13:52. He received a cross-ice pass from Matthew Knies and scored with a shot from the left circle that deflected in off the right skate of Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon.

Marner cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal 59 seconds into the third period. Robertson then tied it 3-3 at 6:40, beating Swayman under his glove from the left circle on a partial breakaway.

Pastrnak put the Bruins back in front 4-3 with his 30th goal of the season at 10:33. Following a turnover along the boards, he skated in toward the net and roofed a shot over Stolarz's right shoulder.