MAPLE LEAFS (9-14-3) at BRUINS (15-8-1)
1 p.m. NESN, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Nick Paul -- Auston Matthews -- Kirill Marchenko
Gavin McKenna -- John Tavares -- Colton Sissons
Easton Cowan -- Aatu Rätyn -- William Nylander
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Dakota Joshua
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Cole McWard, Zack MacEwen, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Jack Roslovic (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Scratched: Frederic Brunet, Jonathan Aspirot, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: James Hagens (back)
Status report
Marchenko could return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury sustained on Oct. 26 . . . Sissons could return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury sustained on Nov. 8 . . . Goalie Artur Akhtyamov has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League . . . Forwards Brendan Brisson and Ryan Tverberg have been reassigned to the AHL . . . Bruins coach Marco Sturm tweaked his lines during the third period of Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets after Geekie, Lindholm and Pastrnak were all minus-4, so changes are likely.