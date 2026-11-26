MAPLE LEAFS (9-14-3) at BRUINS (15-8-1)

1 p.m. NESN, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Nick Paul -- Auston Matthews -- Kirill Marchenko

Gavin McKenna -- John Tavares -- Colton Sissons

Easton Cowan -- Aatu Rätyn -- William Nylander

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Dakota Joshua

Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Cole McWard, Zack MacEwen, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Jack Roslovic (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Scratched: Frederic Brunet, Jonathan Aspirot, Michael Eyssimont

Injured: James Hagens (back)

Status report

Marchenko could return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury sustained on Oct. 26 . . . Sissons could return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury sustained on Nov. 8 . . . Goalie Artur Akhtyamov has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League . . . Forwards Brendan Brisson and Ryan Tverberg have been reassigned to the AHL . . . Bruins coach Marco Sturm tweaked his lines during the third period of Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets after Geekie, Lindholm and Pastrnak were all minus-4, so changes are likely.