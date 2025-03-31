Maple Leafs edge Ducks, expand lead in Atlantic Division

Joseph Woll made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs (45-25-4), who were coming off a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Toronto is in first place in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

Leo Carlsson and Sam Colangelo scored, and Lukas Dostal made 20 saves for the Ducks (32-33-8), who had won two in a row and three of four.

Toronto took its third lead of the game at 3-2 when Lorentz scored on a deflection from the side of the crease at 11:35 of the third period.

Domi gave Toronto a 1-0 lead with 36 seconds left in the first period when he skated around Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas and lifted a backhand into the net for his eighth goal of the season and fifth in March.

Marner blocked a point shot by Jansen Harkins, leading to a breakaway and he waited out Dostal before sliding the puck into the net to make it 2-0 at 6:29 of the second period.

The Ducks cut it to 2-1 at 7:50 when Carlsson scored with a wrist shot through traffic from above the circles for his 20th goal of the season and fourth in the past three games.

The Ducks were on a power play when Colangelo's redirection went off the far post before he scored the rebound to tie it 2-2 at 2:16 of the third period.

The Maple Leafs celebrated a goal by Matthew Knies at 2:46 of the first period, but Anaheim successfully challenged for a missed high stick on Marner.