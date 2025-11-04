Berube, Maple Leafs still searching for 60-minute effort despite improbable comeback win

TORONTO -- Craig Berube didn’t mince his words.

He just wasn’t ready to publicly reveal which specific ones he used in vocally addressing his lackluster team after one of the poorest 40 minutes turned in by the Toronto Maple Leafs in recent memory.

Suffice it to say, his animated comments to his players in the second intermission were not for family consumption.

“Yeah, 'Chief' came in and said a few things,” goalie Anthony Stolarz said after the Maple Leafs' improbable 4-3 comeback win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. “You guys can use your imagination for that.”

In that regard, it’s easy to connect the dots when it comes to the enraged coach.

Because he had every right to be frustrated.

Sure, the Maple Leafs had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, overcoming a three-goal deficit with a four-goal explosion in the span of 10:12 in the third period to turn the once moribund crowd at Scotiabank Arena into a frenzied throng.

Yet even the satisfaction of somehow getting two points out of the game could not overcome Berube’s disappointment.

That was evident in his postgame press conference. With no more questions coming in from the media, he improvised by offering one final unprovoked observation before leaving the room.

“It’s got to be better,” he said. “That’s the bottom line.”

He’s not wrong.

In the end, Berube understands that, through 13 games of the young season, his team has yet to play a full 60 minutes. Yes, their 7-5-1 record for 15 points is not a bad way to come out of the gates in 2025-26. But the eye test shows this has been a Jekyll-and-Hyde outfit that still hasn’t found that elusive consistency.

Monday was a prime example of that.

Coming off a 5-2 victory on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Berube was expecting the Maple Leafs to burst out of the gates and carry forward the momentum of one of their better performances of the season.

Instead, it was anything but.

By the first intermission Toronto trailed 2-0 and had been outshot 8-5. That was bad enough.

The worst was yet to come, however.

The second period saw the Penguins up their lead to 3-0 and outshoot the Maple Leafs 17-3 in the process. Perplexed fans in the building didn’t even boo when the horn sounded for the second intermission, likely because they were in shock at what they were seeing.