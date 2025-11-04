Maple Leafs score 4 straight in 3rd, rally past Penguins

McMann, who had not had a goal or point in his previous eight games, got to a rebound in the slot after Nicholas Robertson had cut to the net from the corner, and shot past Tristan Jarry’s glove to give Toronto the 4-3 lead.

William Nylander had two goals and an assist, and Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (7-5-1), who have won three of their past four. Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves.

Ben Kindel scored twice for his first multigoal game in the NHL for the Penguins (8-4-2), who are 6-2-2 in their past eight. Jarry made 16 saves.

The Penguins outshot the Maple Leafs 25-8 through two periods, but Toronto scored three times in 3:24 in the third period to tie it.

Matthews started the Toronto comeback to cut it to 3-1 at 3:31 of the third period. He got behind Sidney Crosby at the blue line on a lead pass from Jake McCabe and shot between Jarry’s pads from the slot on a breakaway.

Nylander, who returned after missing two games with a lower-body injury, made it 3-2 at 4:47 when he corralled a loose puck in midair in the slot and backhanded a shot off the post from the bottom of the left face-off circle which banked in off Jarry’s back.

The Maple Leafs tied it 3-3 at 6:55 with Nylander one-timing a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the blue line.

Erik Karlsson put the Penguins up 1-0 at 13:08 of the first period. He took a cross-ice pass from Crosby and shot over Stolarz left shoulder from the right face-off dot for his first goal of the season.

Pittsburgh made it 2-0 at 17:59. Stolarz attempted to make a glove save on Ryan Shea but mishandled the shot, which led to a rebound in midair. Morgan Rielly tried to swat it away but the puck ended up banking off Kindel and into the net.

Kindell pushed it to 3-0 at 11:50 of the second period on the power play. The 18-year-old forward, who was selected No. 11 by the Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft, took a cross-ice pass from Evgeni Malkin and shot blocker side from the left dot on Stolarz, who was screened by Brandon Carlo.

Penguins forward Noel Acciari left the game at 5:43 of the first period with an upper-body injury.