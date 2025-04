Never send an Argonaut to do a Maple Leafs job.

The CFL's Toronto Argonauts took to social media to wish the Toronto Maple Leafs good luck in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs begin their Eastern Conference First Round series against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

As a fun wrinkle, the Argos shared a video of some of their players trying to show the proper technique to tape up a hockey stick.

Let's just say it didn't go great.