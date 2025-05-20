Gretzky visits Stars locker room after series-clinching Game 6

DALLAS -- As postgame visits go, this was a Great One.

Wayne Gretzky stopped by the locker room after the Dallas Stars’ 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

The Stars advanced to the Western Conference Final. Their opponent? Gretzky’s original NHL team, the Edmonton Oilers. Game 1 is here Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“Congratulations,” Gretzky said at the end of a short speech. “And now we’ve got Edmonton-Dallas.”

“Who you cheering for?” someone said.

Gretzky looked down as everyone laughed. Stars coach Pete DeBoer patted Gretzky’s back and yelled, “Don’t put him on the spot!”

“Hey, can we enjoy the night tonight?” Gretzky said with a smile.

Oh, they enjoyed it.