USA Hockey poses with Gaudreau jersey after World Junior Championship gold medal

The gold medal game came down to overtime, when Teddy Stiga scored to push Team USA to it’s second-straight gold medal.

Last week, in a video posted by USA Hockey on social media, Team USA forward Ryan Leonard reflected on what it means to have Gaudreau’s jersey hanging up each day.

“He’s in our locker room right now with his jersey in his stall, so it’s awesome to really reflect on that,” Leonard said in the video. “And any time you look over to the corner of the locker room and see him, it puts a smile on my face. So, I know he’s going to have my back out there during the game.”

On Monday morning, Gaudreau’s wife Meredith showed her appreciation for the team honoring her late husband with a post on social media.