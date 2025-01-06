2025 World Junior Championship: 6 breakout players

Cole Hutson earned his spot with the United States for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in part because of his high-end offensive skill set. But the Washington Capitals defenseman prospect managed to stand out for how smartly he's used his abilities.

"Very dynamic," U.S. coach David Carle said. "Great plays, attacking. I thought we asked him to rein it in a little bit. In the first couple games him and [defenseman] Zeev [Buium], it was a little bit too much at times and our balance on the ice wasn't what it needed to be, and those guys needed to pick their spots better. [At the] end of the day, it didn't take anything away from them offensively; in fact, it enhanced it."

That enhancement led to Hutson leading the World Juniors with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games, including a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against Finland in the gold-medal game.

He's the fourth defenseman to lead the WJC in scoring, and the first since Erik Johnson of the U.S. tied for the lead in 2007.

Hutson was named to the World Juniors all-tournament team, and he also set a single-tournament scoring record for a U.S. defenseman, passing the 10 points from Ryan Ufko in 2023, Johnson in 2007, and Tom Pederson in 1989.

But he was more than just an offensive defenseman; he had a tournament-best plus-11 rating while averaging 19:29 of ice time and was a key part of a defensive effort that allowed 16 goals in seven games.

"[Carle] stresses defense just as much as offense," Hutson said. "He wants us to make plays, but he wants us to also take care of our job in the [defensive] zone too."

He did job better than almost any other defenseman at the World Juniors, relying on his skating and high hockey IQ. One of his most memorable moments came in 4-1 win against Canada on Dec. 31. With the U.S. on a power play, he pinched down from the point to hold a puck in along the wall. Teammate Danny Nelson (New York Islanders) got a little too close, but rather than panic, Hutson followed on a parallel route through offensive zone, using Nelson to screen his release and beat goalie Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) for the first goal of the game.