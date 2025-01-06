2025 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned

The United States won the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 4-3 overtime victory against Finland in the gold medal game at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

It was the seventh time the U.S. has won the tournament, and the first in the country's history that it celebrated back-to-back WJC titles.

Captain Ryan Leonard, selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (No. 8) of the 2023 NHL Draft, was named the tournament's most valuable player. He had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven games.

The WJC Media All-Star Team included Finland goalie Petteri Rimpinen (2025 NHL Draft eligible), U.S. defenseman Cole Hutson (Capitals), Sweden defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings), U.S. forward Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers), Czechia forward Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues) and Leonard.

Here are 10 things learned at the tournament: