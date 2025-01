In a video posted by the team on social media, Team USA forward Ryan Leonard reflected on what it means to have Gaudreau’s jersey hanging up.

“He’s in our locker room right now with his jersey in his stall, so it’s awesome to really reflect on that,” Leonard said in the video. “And any time you look over to the corner of the locker room and see him, it puts a smile on my face. So, I know he’s going to have my back out there during the game.”

Team USA plays in the semifinals on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, with a chance to play in the gold medal game Sunday with a win.

In Chicago, the Ohio State University women’s hockey team honored Gaudreau as well on Saturday, wearing his Columbus Blue Jackets jersey before the team’s game at Wrigley Field.