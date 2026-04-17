Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 17
Dustin Wolf brought happy tears to a young Calgary Flames fan on Tuesday. The Flames goalie spotted the fan’s sign in the stands and gifted him one of his sticks. The young fan, named Kade, was brought to tears as he clutched the stick in his hands. On Thursday, Wolf met Kade in the Flames locker room. Kade gifted Wolf a “Happy Birthday” balloon in honor of the goalie’s 25th birthday.
Ranking: Lit up
No one respects Alex Ovechkin more than Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. After the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off for the final time this season, the three super stars met up to exchange signed sticks and jerseys. The Penguins posted a video of Ovechkin, Crosby and Malkin greeting each other and signing the memorabilia. Then the trio posed for a picture with Ovechkin’s two sons. Malkin and Ovechkin hung out later in the evening to play mini sticks with the boys.
Ranking: A whole lot of Gr8ness
Macklin Celebrini had a night to remember on Thursday. The San Jose Sharks forward scored his 115th point of the season to set a new franchise record. Immediately, Celebrini was doused with water from his teammates as he high fived the bench. Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made sure to spray Celebrini with his water bottle after the game. The Sharks weren’t done for the night. The team also gave Celebrini a water shower as he entered the locker room after the game.
Ranking: When it rains, it pours
Zayne Parekh got a mouthful on Thursday. The Calgary Flames defenseman received a snow shower during warmups before the teams game against the Los Angeles Kings. Parekh got sprayed in the face by a teammate and then hunched over as he choked on some snow that landed in his mouth.
Ranking: Shaved ice
5. Paul Maurice
Paul Maurice was not happy with Aleksander Barkov’s play this season. During a season ending press conference, the Florida Panthers head coach joked about his captain’s season. “Terrible year. Completely ineffective,” Maurice said of Barkov who missed the season with a torn ACL.
Ranking: Why couldn’t he play on one leg?