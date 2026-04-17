Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 17

Macklin Celebrini had a night to remember on Thursday. The San Jose Sharks forward scored his 115th point of the season to set a new franchise record. Immediately, Celebrini was doused with water from his teammates as he high fived the bench. Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made sure to spray Celebrini with his water bottle after the game. The Sharks weren’t done for the night. The team also gave Celebrini a water shower as he entered the locker room after the game.

Ranking: When it rains, it pours