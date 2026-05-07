Gritty, Flyers ice team surprises passengers arriving from Raleigh

Philadelphia mascot gives out high-fives, swag at airport

Gritty and his crew greet travelers at the airport

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Gritty gave a brotherly welcome to passengers arriving from North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot and the team’s ice crew greeted passengers from Raleigh, North Carolina, the home of the Carolina Hurricanes, after they landed at Philadelphia International Airport.

At the gate, Gritty high-fived and waved to passengers as they got off the plane. The ice crew handed out orange beaded necklaces and orange rally towels, including to flight crew members.

Like a true gentleman, Gritty even helped a passenger roll her suitcase throughout the airport.

The Flyers will host the Hurricanes for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Xfinity Mobile Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). Carolina currently leads the series 2-0.

Short Shifts

Dach scores backhanded, diving goal in Game 1

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Buffalo Zoo decorates ahead of Stanley Cup 2nd Round

Niagara Falls lights up in Sabres, Canadiens colors before 2nd round series

Celebrini sends special message to young fan after themed birthday party

Twins players rock Wild sweaters on road trip

Schaefer, Martin kids team up for NHL Draft Lottery explainer

Newhook's highlight-reel midair, backhand, batted in goal wins series for Canadiens

North Carolina, Pennsylvania governors make friendly wager on Flyers vs Hurricanes

Sabres fans greet team at airport after Eastern 1st Round series win

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 1

Flyers fan returns stick York tossed into crowd after OT series-winning goal

Flyers players Zegras, York, ring bell, fire up fans at 76ers game

Fleury, his kids hype Wild fans before Game 6 of Western Conference 1st Round

Jon Gruden hypes up Lightning fans before Game 5 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Gagne ‘ignites the orange’ for Flyers before Game 6

Pastrnak scores saucy breakaway goal in overtime to force Game 6

Buffalo fans sing ‘O Canada’ after microphone mishap