Gritty, Flyers ice team surprises passengers arriving from Raleigh

Gritty gave a brotherly welcome to passengers arriving from North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot and the team’s ice crew greeted passengers from Raleigh, North Carolina, the home of the Carolina Hurricanes, after they landed at Philadelphia International Airport.

At the gate, Gritty high-fived and waved to passengers as they got off the plane. The ice crew handed out orange beaded necklaces and orange rally towels, including to flight crew members.

Like a true gentleman, Gritty even helped a passenger roll her suitcase throughout the airport.

The Flyers will host the Hurricanes for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Xfinity Mobile Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). Carolina currently leads the series 2-0.