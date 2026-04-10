Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 10

Evgeni Malkin scored a hat trick Saturday thanks to his son, Nikita. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward helped defeat the Florida Panthers 9-4 and he also got his 1,400th career point in the process at PPG Paints Arena.

After the game, Sidney Crosby asked Malkin’s son, Nikita, why he didn’t see him at warmups before the game. Nikita explained he didn’t want to go because every time he misses warmups his dad scores a goal and every time he goes to warmups his dad does not score. “I hope you don’t come tomorrow,” Malkin responded after giving his son a fist bump. “Keep that going,” Crosby replied.

Ranking: Welcome to the very superstitious club