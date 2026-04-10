Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 10
© Montreal Canadiens/Pittsburgh Penguins
Cole Caufield’s dad had a priceless reaction after the Montreal Canadiens forward scored his 50th goal of the season Thursday. Caufield notched the milestone goal during the second period of Montreal's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cameras then showed Caufield’s dad wiping away tears from his eyes. After the game, Caufield called the moment something him and his dad “will never forget.”
Ranking: 50 waves of emotions
Evgeni Malkin scored a hat trick Saturday thanks to his son, Nikita. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward helped defeat the Florida Panthers 9-4 and he also got his 1,400th career point in the process at PPG Paints Arena.
After the game, Sidney Crosby asked Malkin’s son, Nikita, why he didn’t see him at warmups before the game. Nikita explained he didn’t want to go because every time he misses warmups his dad scores a goal and every time he goes to warmups his dad does not score. “I hope you don’t come tomorrow,” Malkin responded after giving his son a fist bump. “Keep that going,” Crosby replied.
Ranking: Welcome to the very superstitious club
Nick Suzuki’s dog was one proud pup Thursday. The Canadiens captain’s dog, Ruby, attended the game against the Lightning at Bell Centre. Ruby sat on the glass during warmups and held a special sign for her dad. “Congrats Dad! – Ruby” and “King Clancy Nominee” were written on the sign next to a drawn paw print. After the game, Ruby even got to meet Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney in the locker room.
Ranking: Round of a-paws
4. Zammoth
Watch out ice surfaces, the Zammoth is coming for ya. On Tuesday, the Utah Mammoth unveiled their new ice resurfacer named the “Zammoth” during their game against the Edmonton Oilers at Delta Center. The Zamboni features a Mammoth head design completed with tusks. The ice resurfacer is made from the Zamboni used during the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.
Ranking: Icebreaking