Fleury, his kids hype Wild fans before Game 6 of Western Conference 1st Round

The Minnesota Wild brought in flower power on Thursday.

Marc-Andre Fleury and his three kids got things going before Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round between the Wild and Dallas Stars at Grand Casino Arena.

Sporting his No. 29 Wild jersey, the retired goalie earned a loud ovation from fans and gave his former team a little pep talk before puck drop.

“Alright guys, Game 6. You got this boys,” Fleury said into the microphone.

He then brought the microphone to his kids, Estelle, Scarlette and James, and they all said, “Let’s play hockey!”