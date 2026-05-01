Fleury, his kids hype Wild fans before Game 6 of Western Conference 1st Round

Retired goalie, children participate in pregame festivities at Grand Casino Arena

Fleury and kids Game 6

© Minnesota Wild

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Minnesota Wild brought in flower power on Thursday.

Marc-Andre Fleury and his three kids got things going before Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round between the Wild and Dallas Stars at Grand Casino Arena.

Sporting his No. 29 Wild jersey, the retired goalie earned a loud ovation from fans and gave his former team a little pep talk before puck drop.

“Alright guys, Game 6. You got this boys,” Fleury said into the microphone.

He then brought the microphone to his kids, Estelle, Scarlette and James, and they all said, “Let’s play hockey!”

Fleury, who retired at the end of last season, played four of his 21 NHL seasons with the Wild from 2021-25.

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