Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 24

SS power rankings April 24
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Viral Ottawa Senators fan

One unlucky Ottawa Senators fan was banished to Taiwan. Before the Eastern Conference First Round matchup between the Senators and Carolina Hurricanes, Kyle Ivan created a parody video of Eminem’s song “Without Me” on social media. Fans had mixed reviews of the video and after the Senators fell 0-2 in the series, they blamed Ivan as the jinx. Before Game 3, the Senators posted a video of Ivan in Taiwan.

“I have been sent here by the Ottawa Senators organization because they wanted me as far away from the Canadian Tire Centre as possible before Game 3 tonight,” Ivan stated in the video. (Ivan just happened to be in Taiwan and the Senators decided to have fun with it.) Unfortunately, banishing Ivan didn’t work out as Ottawa lost 2-1. On social media, the Hurricanes joked the Senators should’ve sent Ivan “to the moon” after the game.

Ranking: Next stop Kennedy Space Center

2. Cale Makar

Cale Makar didn’t miss a beat after winning Game 3  against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman had a hilarious response when TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette asked him what “sweet nothings” head coach Jared Bednar whispered in his ear after his goal. “Yeah, he kinda came down in my hear and said that it reminded him of himself when he played in the East Coast Hockey League,” Makar quipped.

Ranking: Whisper words of wisdom

3. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes had to think outside the box before Game 3. During a round of sewer ball, the soccer ball got stuck on top of a vent. The Hurricanes rolled over a case and handed Jordan Martinook a stick as he got on top. The 6’1” Martinook had to jump a few times before he could locate the ball and get it down.

Ranking: Pregame rituals shenanigans

4. Buffalo Sabres fans

Playoff hockey looks good on Western New York. After the Buffalo Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 in Game 1 at KeyBank Center, fans went berserk in the stands and outside the arena. Snow fell down on the fans outside as they accidentally knocked down a barricade while celebrating the Sabres first playoff win in 15 years.

Ranking: It’s been a long time coming

5. Utah Mammoth jersey exchange

There are 1,000 less Vegas Golden Knights fans out there. On Friday, the Utah Mammoth held a jersey exchange outside the Delta Center. The Mammoth invited fans to come trade in their old Golden Knights jerseys for a free Mammoth jersey before the team hosted Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round. Close to 1,000 fans showed up and received new jerseys.

Ranking: Tusks up

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