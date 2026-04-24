Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 24

One unlucky Ottawa Senators fan was banished to Taiwan. Before the Eastern Conference First Round matchup between the Senators and Carolina Hurricanes, Kyle Ivan created a parody video of Eminem’s song “Without Me” on social media. Fans had mixed reviews of the video and after the Senators fell 0-2 in the series, they blamed Ivan as the jinx. Before Game 3, the Senators posted a video of Ivan in Taiwan.

“I have been sent here by the Ottawa Senators organization because they wanted me as far away from the Canadian Tire Centre as possible before Game 3 tonight,” Ivan stated in the video. (Ivan just happened to be in Taiwan and the Senators decided to have fun with it.) Unfortunately, banishing Ivan didn’t work out as Ottawa lost 2-1. On social media, the Hurricanes joked the Senators should’ve sent Ivan “to the moon” after the game.

Ranking: Next stop Kennedy Space Center